Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Express Stock Up 1.8 %

AXP stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,374. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.