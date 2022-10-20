Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$17.75

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCFS. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Renewables Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:LCFS traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861. The firm has a market cap of C$363.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.92.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

