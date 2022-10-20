tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 3.4%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36). Approximately 1,317,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 236,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBLD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £229.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.97.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

