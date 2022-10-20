Tobam Acquires 3,003 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tobam increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 272.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in American International Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

