Tobam Buys 417 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE LH opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

