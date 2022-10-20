Tobam Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tobam grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

