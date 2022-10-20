Tobam Has $298,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

NYSE FIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

