Tobam Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 632.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BOKF NA grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

