Tobam Purchases 11,286 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tobam boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 252.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 873.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $3,862,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

