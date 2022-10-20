Tobam Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.91.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.