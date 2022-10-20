Tobam Takes $241,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

