Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.15

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 40126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

