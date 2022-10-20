Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Cut to C$114.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TMTNF stock remained flat at $72.84 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

