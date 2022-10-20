Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Up 1.5%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Touchstone Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

