TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $11.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 244.91, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.80.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
