TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $11.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 244.91, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

About TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $122,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

