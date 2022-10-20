TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $24.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 151.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $356.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 503.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 411,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

