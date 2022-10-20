Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,250 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 909.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 235,844 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

