Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $157.67. 32,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

