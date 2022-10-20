Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3,352.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $13,711,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $7,508,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.45. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,895. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.14.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.