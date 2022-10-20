Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,831 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,900,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,529,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000.

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 216,555 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

