Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Brightworth boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 448,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDEF opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

