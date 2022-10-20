Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.25. 10,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,611. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.85. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

