Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $437.66. 14,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

