Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

