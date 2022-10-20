Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.