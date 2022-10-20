Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,802 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at America First Multifamily Investors

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $78,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.