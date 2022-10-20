Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,099 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $145.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.25.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,377,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,779,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,377,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,779,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,582 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.