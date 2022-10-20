Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,818 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.58. 16,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,331. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average is $221.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
