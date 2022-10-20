Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10,443 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,000. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

