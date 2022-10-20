Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,150 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,449. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.