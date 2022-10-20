Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 6,986 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 39,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

