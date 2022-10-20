Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 71,751 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,751 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

GIS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.72. 16,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

