Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 930 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Humana by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Humana by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Humana by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $6.95 on Thursday, reaching $507.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,865. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.17.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

