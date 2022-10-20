Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,126. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.