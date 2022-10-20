Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Tribe has a total market cap of $96.86 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

