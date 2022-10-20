Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading 8% Higher

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.77. 40,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,345,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
The company has a market cap of $606.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
