Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.58. 15,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

