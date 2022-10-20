Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.74

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.74 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.61). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 133.40 ($1.61), with a volume of 5,371,027 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBOX. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.40 ($2.80).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.56.

Tritax Big Box REIT Announces Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.