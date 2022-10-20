Triumph Capital Management Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

DAL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 213,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,557. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

