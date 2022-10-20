TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Up 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.13.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.