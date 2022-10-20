Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Truist Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

