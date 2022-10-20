Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

