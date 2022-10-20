Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 27910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Specifically, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,232,459.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,142. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Trupanion Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

