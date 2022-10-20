Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.93 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $458.78 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.01430454 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00020917 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00044225 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.75 or 0.01608585 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.