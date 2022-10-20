TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

