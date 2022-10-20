Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Prologis by 42.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 121,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,939. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.