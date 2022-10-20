Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.9% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

GOOG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. 1,460,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,927,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

