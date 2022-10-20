Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 104.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $132.46. 137,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

