Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $77.00. 69,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,848. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

