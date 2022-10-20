Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 2.2 %

Nordson stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.90. 2,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

